Indian Super League: Odisha FC Rope in Gerry Peyton as Assistant Coach

Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of Gerry Peyton as assistant coach of the team ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 64-year-old joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal on Friday.

Peyton played for numerous reputed clubs like West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Chelsea and was a member of the coaching teams of Arsenal, Fulham and so on.

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Gerald Peyton as Assistant Coach of the team ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague. He joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal on Friday. pic.twitter.com/BZJ4FVjAB5 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 26, 2020

Before joining Odisha FC, the former goalkeeper of the Irish national team was the assistant manager of Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.

Welcoming the new assistant coach, OFC President Rohan Sharma said: "I am thrilled to have someone of Gerry's caliber helping us out this year. His 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys, particularly our goalkeepers. He is someone who can help us achieve excellence on and off the pitch."

A man who has worked with some of the best minds in global football!#WelcomeGerry #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/VkMIwbwhcT — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 26, 2020

Peyton added: "I am looking forward to working in India with my friend and colleague Stuart Baxter along with all the staff and players. Together we aim to build a successful project at Odisha FC that will leave a legacy for all of Odisha for years to come."