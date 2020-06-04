Indian Super League: Subrata Paul Moves to Hyderabad FC from Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Paul became Hyderabad FCs latest acquisition after the club confirmed the signing of the experienced custodian on a two-year contract on Thursday.

The 33-year-old made 15 appearances in goal for Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 and will be hoping to make an impact between the posts for Hyderabad FC in the upcoming season, ISL's official website said.

"The name Hyderabad will always remain synonymous with Indian football's history. Over the years, it has produced so many international stars and the club's quest to revive glory days has personally appealed to me a lot. Unfortunately, all these years we didn't have a club from the city, and now that we have one, it didn't take me long to decide on moving to Hyderabad FC and be a part of Indian football's glory and history.

"Hyderabad's love and passion for football is folklore and I look forward to playing in front of these amazing supporters," Subrata said after putting pen to paper for Hyderabad.





🎖️Our newest signing has picked up some special team and individual honours in his illustrious career so far. #HyderabadFC #WelcomeSubrata 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/OuVtCOmUGN

— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) June 4, 2020

"Every season is a new one and we look forward to putting up a great show for Hyderabad. Coach Albert Roca is a seasoned campaigner and his inputs and coaching will surely help the club propel forward.

"I can assure that we will make every team sweat that extra bit when they play us. We will be starting from scratch and I have big personal targets set for myself and the club. Reviving glory days of the city's footballing culture is one of the targets, as much as establishing Hyderabad FC as one of the best football clubs in the country," he added.

One of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league who has been a part of all six ISL seasons, Subrata will fight for a spot in Hyderabad's starting XI with Laxmikant Kattimani, who recently signed a two-year extension with the club.

"Subrata is one of the most experienced players in the ISL and has played at the highest level in the country for over a decade. He's among the best goalkeepers in the country and there's no doubt that he will bring in quality into our squad along with his leadership which will help a lot of youngsters in our team," Hyderabad head coach Albert Roca said.