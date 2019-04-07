LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Super League to Allow Indians to Be Head Coaches of Clubs

Indian Super League is set to open the doors for Indian coaches to manage clubs, according to media reports.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 7, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
FC Goa technical director Derrick Pereira ticks all the criterion put by ISL to be the head coach of a team. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) is finally set to give Indian coaches the big platform in the league as they will now be allowed to be the head coaches of an ISL team.

Since the inception of the ISL in 2014, the league has relied on high profile names like Zico, Marco Materazzi and Gianluca Zambrotta to be the faces. However, there slowly might be a shift now.

Despite the rule change and Indian coaches set to be allowed, not many Indian coaches would yet to be eligible to take the big role.

A Times of India report suggests that a circular has been sent to the ISL franchisees and it states that an assistant coach can be made the head coach on the following conditions:

1. The coach must have a Pro License
2. He must have been with the club for at least two years and on the bench for at least 16 matches
3. He should have an experience for managing a top division team

According to these conditions, only FC Goa technical director Derrick Pereira and Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto will be eligible right away.

Chennaiyin FC’s assistant coach since three years, Sabir Pasha is not eligible because he has not managed a top division team.

However, an eventual change might come because the report also states that ISL has made it compulsory for every club to have at least one Indian assistant coach on the bench. The assistant coach is supposed to have either a Pro License or in the process of getting a top coaching license.

This move might help them to eventually make a move to the big seat at the club.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
