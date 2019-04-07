English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Super League to Allow Indians to Be Head Coaches of Clubs
Indian Super League is set to open the doors for Indian coaches to manage clubs, according to media reports.
FC Goa technical director Derrick Pereira ticks all the criterion put by ISL to be the head coach of a team. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) is finally set to give Indian coaches the big platform in the league as they will now be allowed to be the head coaches of an ISL team.
Since the inception of the ISL in 2014, the league has relied on high profile names like Zico, Marco Materazzi and Gianluca Zambrotta to be the faces. However, there slowly might be a shift now.
Despite the rule change and Indian coaches set to be allowed, not many Indian coaches would yet to be eligible to take the big role.
A Times of India report suggests that a circular has been sent to the ISL franchisees and it states that an assistant coach can be made the head coach on the following conditions:
1. The coach must have a Pro License
2. He must have been with the club for at least two years and on the bench for at least 16 matches
3. He should have an experience for managing a top division team
According to these conditions, only FC Goa technical director Derrick Pereira and Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto will be eligible right away.
Chennaiyin FC’s assistant coach since three years, Sabir Pasha is not eligible because he has not managed a top division team.
However, an eventual change might come because the report also states that ISL has made it compulsory for every club to have at least one Indian assistant coach on the bench. The assistant coach is supposed to have either a Pro License or in the process of getting a top coaching license.
This move might help them to eventually make a move to the big seat at the club.
Since the inception of the ISL in 2014, the league has relied on high profile names like Zico, Marco Materazzi and Gianluca Zambrotta to be the faces. However, there slowly might be a shift now.
Despite the rule change and Indian coaches set to be allowed, not many Indian coaches would yet to be eligible to take the big role.
A Times of India report suggests that a circular has been sent to the ISL franchisees and it states that an assistant coach can be made the head coach on the following conditions:
1. The coach must have a Pro License
2. He must have been with the club for at least two years and on the bench for at least 16 matches
3. He should have an experience for managing a top division team
According to these conditions, only FC Goa technical director Derrick Pereira and Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto will be eligible right away.
Chennaiyin FC’s assistant coach since three years, Sabir Pasha is not eligible because he has not managed a top division team.
However, an eventual change might come because the report also states that ISL has made it compulsory for every club to have at least one Indian assistant coach on the bench. The assistant coach is supposed to have either a Pro License or in the process of getting a top coaching license.
This move might help them to eventually make a move to the big seat at the club.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- IPL 2019 | Captain Kohli Still an 'Apprentice': Gambhir Takes Fresh Aim
- Saif Ali Khan Denies Playing Kartik Aaryan's Father in 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results