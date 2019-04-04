Indian Super League to Further Reduce Number of Foreign Players Allowed In Each Team

Indian Super League (ISL) is set to open up more opportunities for Indian players as media reports state the league organisers have told the participating clubs -- ATK, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa, FC Pune City, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC -- that next season onwards, they can register only six international players.ISL has typically gone the I-League way -- there can only be six international players registered from each team while the field can have five foreigners at a time.Back in 2014 when the ISL began, a team could register 11 international players but that numbers has been brought down significantly by the league with the 2018-19 season seeing only seven international players being registered.According to a Times of India report, the move is being taken to put more and more Indian players in the spotlight and reduce the expenditure on international players.“The ISL will continue to allow a maximum of five international players on the field at any given time, but more Indians will get a chance to play since there won't be too many options left on the bench,” a source told TOI.Earlier, all the foreign players in each team had to be pre-approved by the organisers -- Football Sports Development Authority (FSDL). The latest development states that out of the six international players allowed to be registered, only three will need the approval of FSDL.With FIFA and AFC pressure building, it is expected that Indian football will see a merged top-division league from next season onwards.