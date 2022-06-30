Indian U-17 Women’s Football Team Assistant Coach Alex Ambrose to be Investigated Following Misconduct Allegation

India under-17 women’s football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sent back home from the team’s exposure trip in Europe after a case of alleged misconduct involving a member of the squad.

Allegedly, verbal complaints from various batches of the India under=17 women’s football team against the assistant had been fled too.

The incident came to light after the roommate of the concerned player, who is a minor, noticed that her fellow had been missing from her space and brought it to the attention of head coach Thomas Dennerby.

As the staff accompanying the team decided to check with Ambrose, who denied his involvement at first, was allegedly tongue-tied after incriminating pictures and messages from the player’s mobile phone surfaced.

The psychologist travelling with the team has been tasked with preparing a report on the incident after a conversation with the player as the alleged perpetrator has been sent back to India in the middle of the tour and has been instructed to show up and physically be present at the investigation.

A statement on the official website of the All Indian Football Federation read “An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival.”

The India under-17 women’s football team are on an exposure tour in Europe when the alleged incident took place. India had suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Italy in their opening game and followed it with a 1-3 loss to Chile and a 0-2 loss to Mexico.

The tour was aimed as an attempt to engage the young players and give them some much-needed exposure ahead of the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.