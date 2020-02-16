Take the pledge to vote

Indian U-17 Women's Football Team Concedes Late to Draw With Romania in Friendly

Mariyammal Balamurugan scored a brace but India U-17 women's football team drew 3-3 with Romania in a friendly match.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian U-17 women's football team played out a 3-3 draw against Romania in a friendly match in Turkler, Turkey on Sunday. Mariyammal Balamurugan scored a brace while Sumati Kumari struck the other goal for India.

The first half began with both teams battling it out to seize the initiative, with Sumati asking a lot of questions of the Romanian defence. In the 15th minute, she raced into the penalty area but was denied by a last-ditch interception.

A similar opportunity came in the 27th minute after she latched on to a through-pass from Anju but saw her effort being blocked.

The opening goal for India came in the 40th minute, with Mariyammal breaking the deadlock. Anju found Sumati in the penalty area, who flicked it to Mariyammal to come with a fine finish.

However, at the stroke of half-time, Borodi Adina equalised for Romania by converting a cross from the wings.

The second half saw India push for a goal and in the 57th minute, Mariyammal added another to her tally. Sunita Munda put in a grounded cross from the right flank and Mariyammal was on hand to slot the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Just six minutes later, Sunita turned provider yet again, this time for Sumati, putting in another center from the right, which was tapped home.

India continued to move the ball in the Romanian final third but in the 78th minute, Romania pulled one goal back through a direct free-kick taken by Mirea Roxana.

With seven minutes to go, Romania scored through Borodi Adina, who headed in the equaliser.

The two teams will face each other for their second friendly match on Wednesday.

