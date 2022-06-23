Indian U-17 Women's Team Humbled by Italy

India’s U-17 Women’s team were handed a humiliating 0-7 defeat by Italy at the Grandisco D’lsonzo, in the female football tournament on the 22nd of June.

India had started the game well by trying to press high up the pitch and capitalise on any mistakes by the opposition, much like coach Thomas Dennerby would have liked them to do as tackles were flying in from both teams.

Italy were awarded a free kick in the 4th minute of the match which was struck just wide of the mark by Beatrice.

The Mediterranean team nearly took the lead a minute later though, as Indian shot-stopper Monalisa has managed to keep out Giulia Dragoni’s attempt on target at full stretch. However, the Azzuri women took the lead thanks to Maria Rossi’s attempt that found the back of the net.

Monalisa was required t keep the ball out again as she tipped another Dragoni shot out for a corner.

Anita Kumari gave India hope with a long ranger. But, unfortunately, her attempt missed the post by a hair.

The floodgates opened as Anna Longobadri and Dragoni scored within minutes of each other to give the Italians some breathing space.

Kajol Dzouza went close to scoring with a spectacular attempt that just missed the target as India went into the break trailing by 3 goals.

As the teams entered the field after the break, Manuela Sciabica put one past the Indian goalkeeper to make it 4 for the Italians after 48 minutes of play. A couple of goals followed Sciabica’s strike as the Italians stormed into a 6-0 lead.

Dennerby made a couple of substitutions as he brought in Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Babina Devi and Pinku Devi to replace Nitu Linda, Bijo, Kajol and Shailja.

But, it was too little too late for the Indian contingent as the final goal of the game was notched up by Italia’s Marta Zamboni in the 67th minute of the game.

INDIA: Monalisa Devi, Astam Oraon (C), Kajal (Sudha Ankita Tirkey 77′), Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Nitu Linda (Neha 60′), Shailja (Pinku Devi 60′), Anita Kumari (Shubhangi Singh 69′), Kajol Dzouza (Babina Devi 60′), Bijo (Rejiya Devi Laishram 60′)

