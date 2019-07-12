Take the pledge to vote

Indian Women's Football Squad for COTIF Cup Announced: Bala Devi In, Dalima Chhibber Out

Bala Devi was included in the Indian women's team for the COTIF Cup, which was announced on Friday, as Dalima Chhibber was a surprise exclusion.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
The Indian women's squad was announced for the COTIF Cup was announced on Friday (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: The Indian women's team for the COTIF Cup, which will be held in Spain later this month, was announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

Bala Devi returned to the Indian team, after her alleged fall out with coach Maymol Rocky and assistant Choaba Devi. Bala Devi was one of the seven footballers from Manipur, who had reportedly boycotted the national team.

The names of Dalima Chhibber, Indumathi Kathiresan and Sandhiya Ranganathan were missing, and according to sources they have opted out due to personal reasons.

Here is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy

DEFENDERS: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Michel M Castanha, Yumlembam Papki Devi, Samiksha

MIDFIELDERS: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha, Ritu Rani, Ratanbala Devi

FORWARDS: Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anushka Samuel, Renu, Daya Devi, Roja Devi

The Indian women's national team also jumped 6 places according to the latest FIFA rankings released on Friday. India are now ranked 57th in the world and 11th in Asia.

