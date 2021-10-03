Indian Women's Football Team Beats UAE 4-1 in International Friendly

The Indian women’s football team beat lower-ranked UAE 4-1 in an international friendly match here on Saturday. Manisha (20th minute), Pyari Xaxa (27th), Sweety Devi (41st) and Anju Tamang (75th) scored for India in a match that was played behind closed doors at the UAE FA Stadium here. India are currently ranked 57th in the FIFA chart while UAE are placed at 100th spot. The friendly match was a part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

This was India’s first win of the year. The Blue Tigress have been winless in the five matches played so far this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides. They play against Tunisia, ranked 77th in the FIFA list, on Monday at the same venue.

