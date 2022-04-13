Indian Women’s League 2021-22 to be Shown Live on Eurosport India

The Indian Women’s League (IWL), the top division of women’s professional football club competition in India, will be broadcast live and exclusively on Eurosport India.

The fifth edition of the premier women’s league of Indian football will see 12 teams vie for the top honours across three grounds in Odisha (Kalinga Stadium, Capital Stadium and Battalion Stadium). The IWL is back after two years with the fifth edition set to take place from 15th April - 26th May 2022.

A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once; Eurosport will be airing 30 matches. The team with the most points in the league table at the end of the season will be crowned champions of the Indian Women’s League 2021-22.

“It’s great to have Eurosport on board to telecast the Indian Women’s League 2022 and help us move forward together. Since the format of the games this season has changed and more number of games are added, I am sure, the fans will also be able to enjoy the matches from their drawing room", Mr. Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues and Development, AIFF averred.

The IWL 2021-22 campaign kicks off on Friday, 15th April 2022 with simultaneous kickoffs at 4 PM IST, as PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC take on Kickstart FC Karnataka at the Capital Ground, while SSB Women FC face Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

All matches at the Capital Ground and Kalinga Stadium would be Live streamed on the Indian Football YouTube page.

Full Fixtures -

April 15:

PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 16:

Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 19:

Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sports Odisha vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 20:

Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 23:

Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Kickstart FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 24:

SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 27:

Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sports Odisha vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 28:

Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

ARA FC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 1:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 2:

Hans Women FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 5:

Sethu Madurai vs Sports Odisha, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 6:

Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 9:

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 10:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 13:

ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 14:

Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Sports Odisha, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 17:

ARA FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 18:

Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sports Odisha vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 21:

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 22:

Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 25:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 26:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

