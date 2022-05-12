Indian Women’s League 2021-22 Updated Fixtures Announced

The final two rounds of the ongoing Indian Women’s League 2021-22 will see a slight change in fixture timings and venues, with the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar slated to host the most number of matches in Round 10 and 11.

The format of the matches remains the same as six matches are being conducted across two days (three matches per day).

With 12 teams fighting it out in the IWL in a round robin format, the conclusion of Round 11 will see the team that finishes at the top of the table be crowned champions.

Updated Fixtures:

Round 10:

May 21:

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 8.30 AM, Captial Ground

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 3.30 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

May 22:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha, 8.30 AM, Capital Ground

Hans Women FC vs Sethu FC, 3.30 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Round 11:

May 25:

Odisha Police vs Hans Women FC, 8.30 AM, Capital Ground

ARA FC vs Sirvodem SC, 3.30 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs SSB Women FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

May 26:

Mata Rukmani FC vs Sports Odisha, 8.30 AM, Capital Ground

Indian Arrows vs Kickstart FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

