- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Indian Women's League: Akanksha Kandalkar Scores Stunning Free-kick as Baroda FA Beat BBK DAV FC
Indian Women's League 2019-20: Sushmita Lepcha and Akanksha Kandalkar scored as Baroda FA beat BBK DAV FC 3-0.
Baroda FA (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Bengaluru: Baroda Football Academy registered a solid 3-0 victory over Punjab's BBK DAV Football Club on at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday to begin their campaign at Indian Women's League 2019-20. BBK's Mahima Bishnoi scored an unfortunate own goal before Sushmita Lepcha and Akanksha Kandalkar wrapped up the three points for Baroda.
The first half was quite evenly contested, with both sides fancying their chances from long range at times and coming close on a couple of occasions. However, none could break the deadlock and the scoreline remained goalless at half time.
The complexion of the game may have been different had it not been for a moment of misfortune for BBK. In the 47th minute, a seemingly harmless cross from Sibani Sharma was deflected in by BBK's Mahima Bishnoi as Baroda got the edge with a stroke of luck.
In the 63rd minute, a rapid transition from defence to offence led to Baroda's two forwards, Sushmita Lepcha and Sasmita Behera combined beautifully. A lovely passing play between them opened up the BBK defence leaving Sushmita with only the keeper to beat, and she did so with fine aplomb to give her side a two-goal cushion.
Cruising towards a victory, Akanksha Kandalkar, in the 77th minute, added the cherry on top of the cake by scoring an outrageous free-kick from about 40 yards from goal, which could potentially turn out to be the goal of the season.
Earlier in the day, Soumya Guguloth scored a hat-trick to guide Kenkre FC to a 4-1 win over Odisha Police on Day 2 of the 22-day tournament.
DAY 1 RESULTS:
MATCH 1: Krysphsa 4-0 Kickstart FC
MATCH 2: Sethu FC 5-0 FC Kolhapur City
