Indian Women's League: Bangalore United and Sreebhumi FC Play Out Goalless Draw

Bengaluru: Bangalore United FC played out an entertaining 0-0 draw against West Bengal's Sreebhumi FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday. The result also registers the first goalless match of the 4th Indian Women's League (IWL).

Chances were aplenty, with both sides squandering a catalogue of opportunities. Tanvie Hans and Satyabati Hadia linked up well for BUFC, while Sreebhumi's Ritu Devi posed a constant threat over the course of the game.

The game sprung to life in the final ten minutes of the match, with both sides earning glorious chances. The best one came to BUFC in the 83rd minute as a slew of errors in the Sreebhumi box saw BUFC's Paromita Sit miss a sitter in a one-on-one situation. With the goal gaping, she had a second go but her effort was cleared off the line as the crowd drew a collective gasp.

Both goalkeepers, Vinaya Seshan of BUFC and Rumpa Malik of Sreebhumi had fantastic games as they both kept clean sheets and helped their team earn a point apiece.

