Indian Women's League: Dangmei Grace Brace Helps Kryphsa Trounce Kickstart FC 4-0 in Opener

Indian Women's League 2019-20: Anju Tamang and Ratanbali Devi scored once each apart from Dangmei Grace's brace as Kryphsa crushed Kickstart FC 4-0.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
Indian Women's League: Dangmei Grace Brace Helps Kryphsa Trounce Kickstart FC 4-0 in Opener
Kryphsa (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Bengaluru: The fourth Indian Women's League (IWL) started with Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (Kryphsa) FC cruising to a dominant 4-0 victory over Kickstart FC Karnataka in the opening match on Friday.

In what was a crushing victory for Kryphsa, Dangmei Grace scored a brace while Anju Tamang and Ratanbali Devi found the back of the net once each.

Kryphsa were always the favourites in the match with Sweety Devi at the back, Ratanbala Devi up front leading the attack and captain Dangmei Grace in the middle and in the end, they eased to the win.

Dangmei Grace made no mistake when she was played through on goal, and with only the keeper to beat, hammered it onto the roof of the net to score the first goal of the season, in the 15th minute.

Their lead was doubled just four minutes later, this time by Anju Tamang. In what seemed like a carbon copy of the first goal, she maintained her composure and slotted it past a helpless a Rashmi Kumari in the Kickstart goal.

In the 36th minute, it was Grace again who capitalised on a total lapse of concentration in the Kickstart backline to add the third.

She had the chance to complete her hat-trick in the 41st minute, but the keeper did well to come out of her line and tackle her.

The challenge seemed fair but the collision between the two, however, rendered both women unable to continue.

Grace was replaced by Asharani Devi while substitute keeper Aiswarya A came on for their injured Rashmi, whose jaw seemed to be in a bad state.

In the second half, Kickstart did very little to weave any real threat and Kryphsa piled more misery on them with a fourth.

In the 64th minute, a speculative clearance from just outside the Kryphsa box had put Ratanbali Devi through on goal, and with acres of space and ample time, she rounded off the keeper to complete the rout.

(With PTI inputs)

