Indian Women's League Final, Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

IWL 2019-20: Kryphsa FC and Gokulam Kerala FC take on each other in the final as they vie for their first title.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
Indian Women's League Final, Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

The Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 final will see Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (Kryphsa) FC lock horns with Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) on February 14, Friday. The IWL Final 2019-20 Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium at 2PM.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Kryphsa FC head coach Chaoba Devi said, "Scoring an astounding number of goals isn't everything. It's also about winning and getting the job done. Come Friday, we will be going all out for the title."

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach stated, "It's a wonderful feeling to be in the final. The semi-final win against Sethu wasn't easy, given that they are the defending champions and our southern rivals. Getting that result has given us immense confidence".

Hailing her side for their impressive run, she said, "Our three pillars of strength have been youth, experience, and unity. We respect Kryphsa but IWL has always been our dream and on Friday, we will leave it all on the pitch. My girls are ready for the challenge".

The Indian Women's League (IWL) final Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will kick off at 2PM.

What time will Indian Women's League 2019-20 Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

Indian Women's League 2019-20 Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 2PM on Friday, February 14. The Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Women's League 2019-20 Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Kryphsa FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on Facebook page of Indian Football Team.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
