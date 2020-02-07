Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala Close IWL Group Stage With 5-star Win Over Bidesh XI

Kamala Devi, Sabitra Bhandari, Umapati Devi, Karishma Shirvoikar scored for Gokulam Kerala as Bidesh XI's Scindia Saundatikar netted an own goal to lose 5-0 in the IWL.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala Close IWL Group Stage With 5-star Win Over Bidesh XI
Gokulam Kerala beat Bidesh XI (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Bengaluru: Having already qualified for the Indian Women's League (IWL) semi-finals, Gokulam Kerala wrapped up their final Group B fixture with a thoroughly dominant win over Bidesh XI at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.

Kamala Devi broke the deadlock in the first half before an own goal early on in the second half put Gokulam in cruise control. Sabitra Bhandari added the third, which was followed up by a wonder-strike from Umapati Devi. Karishma Shirvoikar added the final cherry on the top to make it five.

Bidesh XI, having lost all five of their group fixtures were looking to make a point against the group leaders but the Malabarians, despite having already qualified for the last four, didn't let their foot off the pedal.

Kamala Devi drew first blood, after catching the Bidesh defenders napping on the break in the 4th minute. They had the lion's share of possession and remained assured with the ball. Bidesh did little to strike trouble but went into the break just a goal behind.

The floodgates opened in the second half, starting in the 57th minute. With a flurry of heads vying for the ball, it eventually went in off the back of a Bidesh's Scindia Saundatikar, who had the misfortune of carrying an own goal to her name.

Talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari showed her class, leaving three Bidesh defenders at bay before a thunderbolt strike from Umabati Devi from near the halfway line produced a goal that is worthy of being played over and over again.

Karishma Shirvoikar added the fifth goal to seal the score, as Bidesh end their IWL campaign on a disappointing note.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram