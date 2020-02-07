Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala Close IWL Group Stage With 5-star Win Over Bidesh XI
Kamala Devi, Sabitra Bhandari, Umapati Devi, Karishma Shirvoikar scored for Gokulam Kerala as Bidesh XI's Scindia Saundatikar netted an own goal to lose 5-0 in the IWL.
Gokulam Kerala beat Bidesh XI (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Bengaluru: Having already qualified for the Indian Women's League (IWL) semi-finals, Gokulam Kerala wrapped up their final Group B fixture with a thoroughly dominant win over Bidesh XI at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.
Kamala Devi broke the deadlock in the first half before an own goal early on in the second half put Gokulam in cruise control. Sabitra Bhandari added the third, which was followed up by a wonder-strike from Umapati Devi. Karishma Shirvoikar added the final cherry on the top to make it five.
Bidesh XI, having lost all five of their group fixtures were looking to make a point against the group leaders but the Malabarians, despite having already qualified for the last four, didn't let their foot off the pedal.
Kamala Devi drew first blood, after catching the Bidesh defenders napping on the break in the 4th minute. They had the lion's share of possession and remained assured with the ball. Bidesh did little to strike trouble but went into the break just a goal behind.
The floodgates opened in the second half, starting in the 57th minute. With a flurry of heads vying for the ball, it eventually went in off the back of a Bidesh's Scindia Saundatikar, who had the misfortune of carrying an own goal to her name.
Talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari showed her class, leaving three Bidesh defenders at bay before a thunderbolt strike from Umabati Devi from near the halfway line produced a goal that is worthy of being played over and over again.
Karishma Shirvoikar added the fifth goal to seal the score, as Bidesh end their IWL campaign on a disappointing note.
