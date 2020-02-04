Indian Women's League: Jabamani Soren Scores Hat-trick as Odisha Police Rout Bidesh XI SC

Bengaluru: Odisha Police put themselves in contention for a semi-final spot with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Bidesh XI SC in their penultimate Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 Group B fixture at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Jabamani Soren scored a hat-trick, Tikina Samal bagged a brace while Arati Anima Khadia also found the back of the net as Odisha Police ran rout in Bengaluru.

The result means Odisha Police are up to third in the Group B standings and can make it to the last four if they earn a win against Sreebhumi FC in their last fixture and get a favourable result when Kenkre FC play against Bangalore United FC.

Odisha Police threw a curve-ball at Bidesh XI on Tuesday as they deployed their usual goalkeeper Tikina Samal as a forward while Rajeswari Das took her place between the sticks. Later that move will turn out to be a masterstroke.

It was Khadia who opened the scoring for Odisha in the 24th minute when she tapped in a Samal cross from the right flank.

10 minutes later, there was a defensive scramble in the Bidesh half and Samal found the final touch into the goal to increase Odisha's advantage.

Just three minutes before half time, Jabamani went on a brilliant solo run after receiving a pass from Samal and as the Bidesh keeper Ashika Gadekar came off her line in an attempt to close down, she calmly slotted the ball home.

Odisha Police took a three-goal advantage against Bidesh into half time.

The story did not change even after the break. In the 54th minute, Jabamani struck from 25 yards out to leave Gadekar stranded for her second and Odisha's fourth goal.

Jabamani completed her hat-trick in the 67th minute when she turned in a perfect cross from the right flank.

Samal then scored her second off a rebound after Jabamani's shot was blocked by the Bidesh keeper.

Bidesh have been terrible throughout the tournament, having scored just twice and conceding 13 goals in four matches. They play their final league game against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Earlier in the day, Kamala Devi's hat-trick led Gokulam Kerala FC to a 5-1 win over Bangalore United FC and into the semi-finals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.