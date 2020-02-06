Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Women's League: Kenkre FC Enter IWL Semis With Win Over Bangalore United

Kenkre FC defeated Bangalore United FC 2-1 to book their place in the semi-final of the Indian Women's League.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Women's League: Kenkre FC Enter IWL Semis With Win Over Bangalore United
Kenkre FC beat Bangalore United FC (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Bengaluru: Kenkre FC booked their place in the semi-finals of the Indian Women's League (IWL) after registering a 2-1 win over local outfit Bangalore United FC (BUFC) in their final Group B fixture at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Thursday.

Kenkre's Asha Kumari opened the scoring before Techi Akung doubled their advantage. Amulya Kamal pulled one back for Bangalore, but that served as nothing more than a consolation.

The first half remained goalless, with Kenkre enjoying more possession and better chances. First blood was drawn just 40 seconds after the break when a cross from the left flank caught the BUFC defenders napping and Asha Kumari was the first to react as she slotted it past Vinaya Seshan in goal to score the opener.

The advantage was doubled in the 56th minute by Techi Akung, who made a corner routine count and made no mistake, heading home with precision.

A long-range effort from near the halfway mark by BUFC skipper Amoolya Kamal was completely misjudged by Kenkre keeper Riya Tank as the ball bounced over her head in the 86th minute.

The speculative strike served as a mere consolation for BUFC, who have now closed their account for the season while Kenkre will have another date with destiny, with the coveted IWL crown on the horizon for the teams in the last four.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram