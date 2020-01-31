Indian Women's League: Kryphsa Smack Four Past Baroda FA to Back on Top of Group
IWL 2019-20: Kryphsa were helped by four different scorers as they crushed Baroda FA 4-0.
Kryphsa (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)
Bengaluru: Kryphsa reclaimed the pole position in group A of Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 with a scintillating 4-0 victory over Baroda Football Acadamy at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.
Roja Devi (57') opened the scoreline before Anju Tamang (76') capitalised on an error from rival custodian Afshan Ashiq to double the lead. Three minutes later, Ratanbala Devi (79') slotted a spot-kick calmly to tighten their grip on the match before Ranjana Chanu (90'+2') headed home the final goal.
The first half ended goalless despite Kryphsa dominating proceedings. Baroda FA deployed the 'Park the Bus' philosophy to perfect and defended for their lives. Their goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq also pulled off a couple of decent saves to keep Kryphsa at bay.
At half time, Chaoba Devi tweaked her strategies and threw in more pair of legs into the attacking third which eventually hurt Baroda and helped Kryphsa earn a comfortable 4-0 victory.
In the 57th minute, Kryphsa skipper Dangmei Grace dinked the ball over Baroda FA skipper Dipika from the right flank and Roja Devi didn't waste the opportunity to slot it past the goalkeeper.
The Kryphsa attackers kept the Baroda defenders on their toes throughout but Baroda were able to keep them only a goal up until the 76th minute when Afshan's error cost them the second goal.
A Kryphsa cross arrived in the Baroda box and Afshan had the ball in her hands because she developed butter fingers and let the ball slip letting Anju find the back of the net.
Three minutes later, Dipika brought down Ratanbala, who scored a sublime brace against defending champions Sethu in their last fixture, in the box and Kryphsa were awarded a penalty. Ratanbala stood at the ball and calmly slotted it home for the third goal of the afternoon.
Ranjana Chanu joined the party in the stoppage time to help Kryphsa register an emphatic win. Grace played the role of an architect once again as she crossed the ball from the right flank and Ranjana, having outpaced her marker, headed it home.
With the 4-0 victory, Kryphsa, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, have amassed nine points from three outings. They will now face BBK DAV at the same ground at 3PM on Sunday whereas Baroda will lock horns with FC Kolhapur City at 12:00PM on Monday.
