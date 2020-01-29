Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Women's League: Odisha Police Pip Bangalore United to Open Account

Odisha Police defeated Bangalore United FC by a solitary goal from Jasmani Samad in the Indian Women's League.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Women's League: Odisha Police Pip Bangalore United to Open Account
Odisha Police (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Bengaluru: Odisha Police opened their account in the ongoing Indian Women's League, beating local favourites Bangalore United FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Wednesday.

Jasmani Samad's solitary strike in the 50th-minute was enough for the Odisha outfit to garner their first win after they went down against Kenkre FC in their first-round fixture on January 25.

Bangalore United forward Paromita Sit got an early chance to open the scoring as early as in the third minute but her right-footed volley flew over the crossbar.

Six minutes later, Odisha Police skipper Karishma Oram headed it wide to let the opportunity go begging.

Although both the teams tried to shift gears in their quest to break the deadlock, no one could encash the chances in the first 45 minutes.

After the changeover, Odisha Police took not more than five minutes to finally score the opening goal of the match, through Jasmani Samad, which eventually, proved to be the differential factor until the final whistle.

Following a couple of well-coordinated passes with Sasmita Behera, Anima Malik provided an inch-perfect pass to onrushing Jasmani who, having outrun Komal Kumari, slotted it past goalkeeper Vinaya Seshan in the 50th minute to give the Red outfit a well-deserved lead.

Just after the clock crossed the hour-mark, Karishma came very close to double the lead but her free-kick from 30 yards ricocheted off the woodwork to leave the Bangalore United FC defence relieved.

Following their maiden win in this campaign, Odisha Police will face red-hot Gokulam Kerala in their next fixture on at 12 PM on Saturday before Bangalore United FC clash with Sreebhumi FC at 3 PM on the same day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram