Indian Women's League: Odisha Police Share Spoils With Sreebhumi FC to End IWL Campaign
Sreebhumi FC's Poonam equalised from the penalty spot after Tikina Samal scored for Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League.
Odisha Police drew 1-1 with Sreebhumi FC (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Bengaluru: Odisha Police played out a 1-1 draw with West Bengal's Sreebhumi FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday, as both sides closed out their Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign.
Tikina Samal's first-half goal for Odisha was cancelled out by Poonam's second-half penalty for Sreebhumi.
With the IWL semi-finalists already confirmed for this season, both sides took to the pitch with the hope of signing off on a high.
Sreebhumi failed to deal with a corner and after a scramble in the box, Tikina Samal took full advantage as the ball fell to her feet, volleying it home in the 26th minute to put Odisha up by a goal.
Having played as a goalkeeper for the first three games, Samal now has three goals to her name after she was deployed as a forward.
The side from West Bengal was awarded a penalty in the 78th minute after Odisha skipper Karishma Oram was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Poonam stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards, sending the keeper the wrong way.
