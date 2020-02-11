Take the pledge to vote

Indian Women's League: Ratanbala Brace Helps KRYPHSA Reach IWL Final

IWL: KRYPHSA FC beat Kenkre FC 3-1 to book a place in their maiden Indian Women's League final.

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Bengaluru: Manipur-based Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC reached their maiden Indian Women's League (IWL) final after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Kenkre FC of Mumbai here on Monday.

Ratanbala Devi (18th, 38th minutes) scored a brace to fire KRYPHSA into a 2-0 lead before Jyoti (43rd) pulled one back in stunning fashion for Kenkre.

Roja Devi (63rd) then scored the winner for KRYPHSA in the second half of the first semifinal.

Coming into the semifinal on the back of a perfect run in the group stage by winning all five of their matches while scoring 15 goals and conceding none, KRYPHSA were clear favourites.

The team from Manipur broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Ratanbala made the most of a half chance, shooting home from the edge of the box as Kenkre centre-halves didn't close her down.

Ratanbala added her second in the 38th minute after being played down the left. She kept her nerves and with deft finesse, outsmarted keeper Monika Devi again hand her side a 2-0 lead.

Much against the run of play, Kenkre pulled one back going into the break in the 43rd minute.

It took a great strike from Jyoti from near the half-way line to catch KRYPHSA keeper Linthoingambi Devi off-guard.

The complexion of the game had changed after that goal, with KRYPHSA approaching the game with more caution.

The nerves were settled in the 63rd minute by Roja Devi, who chested down an out-swinging corner on the edge of the box and with a couple of Kenkre shirts closing her down, volleyed it to perfection to restore the two-goal cushion.

KRYPHSA will face the Gokulam Kerala FC, who beat defending champions Sethu FC, in the final.

