Indian Women's League: Ratanbala Devi Brace Takes Kryphsa to Win Over Defending Champions Sethu FC

Bengaluru: Kryphsa FC registered a brilliant 2-0 victory over defending champions Sethu FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 group fixture at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Ratanbala Devi scored in either half to wrap up the three points, leaving the champions wounded.

Sethu started the match on a better note but Kryphsa slowly grew into the match and once the Kryphsa defence settled down, they hardly let Sethu make any meaningful forays.

Ashalata Devi led by example early on as the Sethu skipper thwarted danger on multiple occasions, most notably from Dangmei Grace's mazy run.

Grace, the Kryphsa skipper, had picked up a nasty injury in the IWL opener following collision with Kickstart FC goalkeeper Rashmi Kumari but was back in the starting line-up.

The game seemed to be headed towards half-time goalless but Kryphsa pulled the trigger. In the second minute of stoppage time, Grace disposed Sethu's Sumithra in the middle of the park and fed a lurking Ratanbala Devi with a quick through ball.

Ashalata tried to close down Ratanbala but the latter exquisitely placed her effort into the bottom left from outside the box.

Sethu came in the second half looking to equalise but at the hour mark, Kryphsa doubled their lead to pretty much resign Sethu to the loss.

Kryphsha pulled off a textbook training ground free-kick from just outside the box. Anju Tamang and Ratanbala Devi stood on the ball and the former feinted her attempt, which prompted the Sethu wall to commit, leaving Ratanbala with a clear sight on goal. Clinical as ever, Ratanbala made no mistake.

With some fine defensive solidarity, Krypsha saw out the remainder of the game with much ease and Sethu seemed like the loss of Indumathi and a solid international was hurting them.

Earlier in the day, Gokulam Kerala FC dismantled Kenkre FC 10-1 with Sabitra Bhandari scoring five and Karishma Shirvoikar getting a hat-trick.

DAY 4 RESULTS:

MATCH 7: BBK DAV FC 1-1 FC Kolhapur City (Madhu Bala - Lhingneilam Kipgen)

MATCH 8: Kickstart FC 1-0 Baroda FA (Mona)

DAY 3 RESULTS:

MATCH 5: Bangalore United FC 2-1 Bidesh XI SC

MATCH 6: Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 Sreebhumi FC

DAY 2 RESULTS

MATCH 3: Kenkre FC 4-1 Odisha Police

MATCH 4: Baroda FA 3-0 BBK DAV FC

DAY 1 RESULTS

MATCH 1: Krysphsa 4-0 Kickstart FC

MATCH 2: Sethu FC 5-0 FC Kolhapur City

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.