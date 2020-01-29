Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Women's League: Ratanbala Devi Brace Takes Kryphsa to Win Over Defending Champions Sethu FC

IWL 2019-20: Ratanbala Devi scored twice as Kryphsa bettered the defending champions Sethu FC 2-0.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Women's League: Ratanbala Devi Brace Takes Kryphsa to Win Over Defending Champions Sethu FC
Ratanbala Devi (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Bengaluru: Kryphsa FC registered a brilliant 2-0 victory over defending champions Sethu FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 group fixture at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Ratanbala Devi scored in either half to wrap up the three points, leaving the champions wounded.

Sethu started the match on a better note but Kryphsa slowly grew into the match and once the Kryphsa defence settled down, they hardly let Sethu make any meaningful forays.

Ashalata Devi led by example early on as the Sethu skipper thwarted danger on multiple occasions, most notably from Dangmei Grace's mazy run.

Grace, the Kryphsa skipper, had picked up a nasty injury in the IWL opener following collision with Kickstart FC goalkeeper Rashmi Kumari but was back in the starting line-up.

The game seemed to be headed towards half-time goalless but Kryphsa pulled the trigger. In the second minute of stoppage time, Grace disposed Sethu's Sumithra in the middle of the park and fed a lurking Ratanbala Devi with a quick through ball.

Ashalata tried to close down Ratanbala but the latter exquisitely placed her effort into the bottom left from outside the box.

Sethu came in the second half looking to equalise but at the hour mark, Kryphsa doubled their lead to pretty much resign Sethu to the loss.

Kryphsha pulled off a textbook training ground free-kick from just outside the box. Anju Tamang and Ratanbala Devi stood on the ball and the former feinted her attempt, which prompted the Sethu wall to commit, leaving Ratanbala with a clear sight on goal. Clinical as ever, Ratanbala made no mistake.

With some fine defensive solidarity, Krypsha saw out the remainder of the game with much ease and Sethu seemed like the loss of Indumathi and a solid international was hurting them.

Earlier in the day, Gokulam Kerala FC dismantled Kenkre FC 10-1 with Sabitra Bhandari scoring five and Karishma Shirvoikar getting a hat-trick.

DAY 4 RESULTS:

MATCH 7: BBK DAV FC 1-1 FC Kolhapur City (Madhu Bala - Lhingneilam Kipgen)

MATCH 8: Kickstart FC 1-0 Baroda FA (Mona)

DAY 3 RESULTS:

MATCH 5: Bangalore United FC 2-1 Bidesh XI SC

MATCH 6: Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 Sreebhumi FC

DAY 2 RESULTS

MATCH 3: Kenkre FC 4-1 Odisha Police

MATCH 4: Baroda FA 3-0 BBK DAV FC

DAY 1 RESULTS

MATCH 1: Krysphsa 4-0 Kickstart FC

MATCH 2: Sethu FC 5-0 FC Kolhapur City

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram