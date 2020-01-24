Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Women's League: Sandhiya Bags Hat-trick as Defending Champions Sethu FC Get Flying Start

Indian Women's League 2019-20: Sandhiya scored a hat-trick while Sumithra and Amsavalli also got on the scoresheet as SethU FC trounced FC Kolhapur City.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Women's League: Sandhiya Bags Hat-trick as Defending Champions Sethu FC Get Flying Start
Sandhiya (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Bengaluru: Defending champions Sethu FC made a flying start to their Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign by a resounding 5-0 win against FC Kolhapur City at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.

Amsavalli opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Sandhiya notched up a second half hat-trick, with K Sumithra also getting on the scoresheet to round off a thoroughly dominating victory.

The initial exchanges between the two teams were cagey and Sethu struggled to find the final ball that would release their scorers on goal. Sethu, however, did dominate possession while Kolhapur's Plan A involved catching their opponents on the break.

The deadlock was broken in the eighteenth minute by Amsavalli, after she broke down the right flank, leaving her marker at bay before cutting in to the left and placing it clinically to put Sethu in front.

The match headed into half-time with just the solitary goal in the book, leaving Kolhapur with a chance to weave a comeback.

However, Kolhapur failed to produce anything of note while it was Sethu who doubles their lead. Sandhiya scored the second in the 61st minute, after she found herself one-on-one with the keeper as she gently placed the ball into the far post beyond the reach of Kolhapur keeper Shreya Hooda.

Just three minutes later, defender Sumithra rounded off the keeper to score the third before Sandhiya scored her second and Sethu's fourth in the 66th minute.

The cherry on top was Sandhiya getting her third in the second minute of stoppage time. Sandhiya broke through again and struck it past Hooda to complete her hat trick, the first of this IWL season with the defending champions getting their season underway with a statement victory.

Earlier in the day, Chaoba Devi's Kryphsa opened the fourth season of the IWL with a 4-0 dominating win over Kickstart FC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram