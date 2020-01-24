Indian Women's League: Sandhiya Bags Hat-trick as Defending Champions Sethu FC Get Flying Start

Bengaluru: Defending champions Sethu FC made a flying start to their Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign by a resounding 5-0 win against FC Kolhapur City at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.

Amsavalli opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Sandhiya notched up a second half hat-trick, with K Sumithra also getting on the scoresheet to round off a thoroughly dominating victory.

The initial exchanges between the two teams were cagey and Sethu struggled to find the final ball that would release their scorers on goal. Sethu, however, did dominate possession while Kolhapur's Plan A involved catching their opponents on the break.

The deadlock was broken in the eighteenth minute by Amsavalli, after she broke down the right flank, leaving her marker at bay before cutting in to the left and placing it clinically to put Sethu in front.

The match headed into half-time with just the solitary goal in the book, leaving Kolhapur with a chance to weave a comeback.

However, Kolhapur failed to produce anything of note while it was Sethu who doubles their lead. Sandhiya scored the second in the 61st minute, after she found herself one-on-one with the keeper as she gently placed the ball into the far post beyond the reach of Kolhapur keeper Shreya Hooda.

Just three minutes later, defender Sumithra rounded off the keeper to score the third before Sandhiya scored her second and Sethu's fourth in the 66th minute.

The cherry on top was Sandhiya getting her third in the second minute of stoppage time. Sandhiya broke through again and struck it past Hooda to complete her hat trick, the first of this IWL season with the defending champions getting their season underway with a statement victory.

Earlier in the day, Chaoba Devi's Kryphsa opened the fourth season of the IWL with a 4-0 dominating win over Kickstart FC.

