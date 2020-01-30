Indian Women's League: Sandhiya, Karthika Hat-tricks Helps Sethu FC Crush BBK DAV FC
IWL 2019-20: Sandhiya and Karthika scored three each, Sumithra got a brace while Kunti Kumar had one goal to her name as Sethu FC trounced BBK DAV FC 9-0.
Sethu FC (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)
Bengaluru: Sethu FC registered a massive 9-0 victory over BBK DAV in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 Group A fixture on Thursday at the Bangalore Football Stadium to get their campaign back on track.
The defending champions were stunned by Krypsha FC in their previous outing but the Madurai outfit displayed great character to emerge from the shackles of defeat.
The match was one-way traffic through and through, with two quickfire goals from Sandhiya and K. Sumithra, both strikes being a carbon copy of one another, gave Sethu a two-goal cushion inside 18 minutes.
It was Sandhiya again who pounced upon a loose ball inside the 18-yard box and rounded the keeper to make it 3-0 in the last minute of the first half as Sethu went into the breather with a convincing 3-0 lead.
Karthika's left-footed drive into the bottom corner made it 4-0 in the 50th minute, which came before Sumithra's dazzling solo effort, in which she went past five BBK defenders to make it five at the hour mark.
Sandhiya completed her hat-trick in the 81st minute, yet again pouncing on a loose ball and displaying great composure to round off the keeper yet again to make it 6-0.
Karthika made it 7-0 with an audacious chip from outside the box in the 82nd minute. Just a minute later, substitute Kunti Kumari made it 8-0 after she was fed on goal by Sandhiya.
A jump in time added the ninth as Karthika joined the hat-trick club by scoring her third from an 89th minute corner. The match ended soon after as Sethu FC registered a mammoth victory.
