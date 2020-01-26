Take the pledge to vote

Indian Women's League: Satyabati Khadia Brace Helps Bangalore United FC Fight Off Bidesh XI SC

IWL 2020: Satyabati Khadia scored a couple for Bangalore United FC as they beat Bidesh XI SC 2-1.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 26, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
Indian Women's League: Satyabati Khadia Brace Helps Bangalore United FC Fight Off Bidesh XI SC
Bangalore United FC (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Bengaluru: Bangalore United Football Club (BUFC) fought off late resilience from Bidesh XI Sports Club to register a 2-1 win and get their 4th Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign underway on Sunday.

A brace from Satyabati Khadia gave BUFC a two-goal cushion, but a late strike from Bidesh's Sushmita Jadhav accounted for a nervy finish.

Both sides started on the balance, with the game being dominated mostly in midfield. However, it was BUFC who drew first blood in the 21st minute. A defence-splitting through ball from skipper AMOOLYA KAMAL put Khadia through on goal.

Her first touch was heavy, which took the ball past her. Just when it looked like the chance had gone begging with the angle getting tighter, she completely wrong-footed the keeper, who had taken a couple of steps off her line, and chipped it over her with deft finesse.

The goal seemed to take some wind off Bidesh XI's sails, as BUFC headed into the break with a solitary goal advantage.

In the 59th minute, Bidesh goalkeeper Astrid Savia Pereira found herself in a tough spot again. Trying to catch a routine long ball, she made a total hash of it and let it fumble through her hands. Alert to the mistake, Khadia latched onto the loose ball and rounded it off into an empty net to score her second.

Bidesh XI lacked imagination going forward, but in the 86th minute, a momentary lapse of concentration in the Bangalore defence allowed the chasing pack to pull one back. when Sushmita Jadhav slotted home a rebound after goalkeeper Vinaya Seshan had initially made a good save.

The strike ensured a nervy end but Bangalore United held on to walk away with the three points.

DAY 2 RESULTS

MATCH 3: Kenkre FC 4-1 Odisha Police

MATCH 4: Baroda FA 3-0 BBK DAV FC

DAY 1 RESULTS

MATCH 1: Krysphsa 4-0 Kickstart FC

MATCH 2: Sethu FC 5-0 FC Kolhapur City

