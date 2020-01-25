Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Women's League: Soumya Guguloth Hat-trick Helps Kenkre Beat Odisha Police 4-1

Kenkre FC skipper Soumya Guguloth bagged a hat-trick to help her team beat Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Indian Women's League: Soumya Guguloth Hat-trick Helps Kenkre Beat Odisha Police 4-1
Kenkre FC, Odisha Police (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Bengaluru: Skipper Soumya Guguloth scored a hat-trick to guide Kenkre FC to a 4-1 win over Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League here on Saturday.

Besides, Soumya (25th, 39th, 69th minutes), Samiksha (45+1st) was the other goal scorer for the winners.

Jabamani Soren (87th) scored the lone goal for Odisha Police.

Kenkre FC had the first chance in the 14th minute when Soumya tried to sneak in from the right but Odisha Police defender Hema Xaxa intercepted on time to avert the danger.

Soumya opened the scoreline in the 25th minute before the Mumbai-based outfit scored two more goals to take a hefty 3-0 lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.

After the breather, Odisha Police came very close to opening their account but Arati Anima Khadia's grounder missed the target by a whisker in the 55th minute.

In the 69th minute, Soumya completed her hat-trick, the second of the ongoing IWL tournament.

Soren scored a consolation goal for Odisha Police three minutes before the regulation time but it was too late to deter the inevitable.

