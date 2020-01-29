Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
2-min read

Indian Women's League: Sreebhumi FC Get 1st Win as They Blanked Bidesh XI SC

IWL 2020: Poonam and Ritu Devi scored as Sreebhumi FC defeated Bidesh XI SC 2-0.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 29, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Women's League: Sreebhumi FC Get 1st Win as They Blanked Bidesh XI SC
Sreebhumi FC (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Bengaluru: Sreebhumi FC outplayed Bidesh XI Sporting Club 2-0 in Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 clash at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday. Midfielder Poonam and Ritu Devi scored the two goals in the win for the side from West Bengal.

Both Sreebhumi and Bidesh came into the fixture at the back of losses against Gokulam Kerala FC and Bangalore United FC, respectively. With the win, Sreebhumi are now third in the Group B table with three points from two games. They are below Bangalore United FC (who are second) only because BUFC have same points in lesser number of games.

Sreebhumi had adopted the 'Park the Bus' approach against a far more superior side like Gokulam but against Bidesh, they took far more initiative and that led to the goals.

It was an even start with both teams locked in an intense midfield battle. Jeromina Colaco and Macrenna Dias of Bidesh XI were orchestrating play from the centre of the park but could not deliver the decisive balls up front, which ended up costing them.

Sreebhumi made the most of their chance in the 25th minute and drew first blood through midfielder Poonam. She dazzled past the Bidesh midfield and struck in the bottom right corner from outside the penalty box to beat goalkeeper Astrid Savia Pereira.

Around the half-hour mark, they could have doubled their lead if they had taken advantage of a miscommunication between Bidesh's defenders and Pereira. An inswinging corner kick was floated in and four defenders went for the ball along with the custodian. There was a clash and the ball spilt out of Pereira's hands but fortunately for Bidesh, there were no pink shirts to pounce on the error.

Sushmita Jadhav of Bidesh got a sight of goal in the 39th minute but the striker ballooned her shot over the crossbar after beating Sreebhumi's defenders with her pace.

Sreebhumi took that one-goal lead into half time but with the start of the second, Bidesh XI came with renewed vigour and made attempts after attempts to equalise. They created at least four good chances but failed to find the back of the net with their forward guilty of spilling them all.

As the half went by, Bidesh failed to control the game from the midfield as Sreebhumi dominated the ball and worked their way around with it. Sreebhumi doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when when Ritu found the back of the net after latching on to a well-delivered corner.

Bidesh tried but Sreebhumi's defence held their shape with ease to come out victorious.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram