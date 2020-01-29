Indian Women's League: Sreebhumi FC Get 1st Win as They Blanked Bidesh XI SC

Bengaluru: Sreebhumi FC outplayed Bidesh XI Sporting Club 2-0 in Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20 clash at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday. Midfielder Poonam and Ritu Devi scored the two goals in the win for the side from West Bengal.

Both Sreebhumi and Bidesh came into the fixture at the back of losses against Gokulam Kerala FC and Bangalore United FC, respectively. With the win, Sreebhumi are now third in the Group B table with three points from two games. They are below Bangalore United FC (who are second) only because BUFC have same points in lesser number of games.

Sreebhumi had adopted the 'Park the Bus' approach against a far more superior side like Gokulam but against Bidesh, they took far more initiative and that led to the goals.

It was an even start with both teams locked in an intense midfield battle. Jeromina Colaco and Macrenna Dias of Bidesh XI were orchestrating play from the centre of the park but could not deliver the decisive balls up front, which ended up costing them.

Sreebhumi made the most of their chance in the 25th minute and drew first blood through midfielder Poonam. She dazzled past the Bidesh midfield and struck in the bottom right corner from outside the penalty box to beat goalkeeper Astrid Savia Pereira.

Around the half-hour mark, they could have doubled their lead if they had taken advantage of a miscommunication between Bidesh's defenders and Pereira. An inswinging corner kick was floated in and four defenders went for the ball along with the custodian. There was a clash and the ball spilt out of Pereira's hands but fortunately for Bidesh, there were no pink shirts to pounce on the error.

Sushmita Jadhav of Bidesh got a sight of goal in the 39th minute but the striker ballooned her shot over the crossbar after beating Sreebhumi's defenders with her pace.

Sreebhumi took that one-goal lead into half time but with the start of the second, Bidesh XI came with renewed vigour and made attempts after attempts to equalise. They created at least four good chances but failed to find the back of the net with their forward guilty of spilling them all.

As the half went by, Bidesh failed to control the game from the midfield as Sreebhumi dominated the ball and worked their way around with it. Sreebhumi doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when when Ritu found the back of the net after latching on to a well-delivered corner.

Bidesh tried but Sreebhumi's defence held their shape with ease to come out victorious.

