India's 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers Postponed to 2021

India men's national football team's joint qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup , which to be held in October and November, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The matches were originally scheduled to be held in March and June but had to postponed due to Covid-19, to October and November, but have been pushed back to 2021.

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation in many countries, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021," AFC announced in a statement.

"With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches. Further details on the new dates for the next round of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be announced in due course" the AFC statement adds.

India is already out of contention for berth in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The team is still in the reckoning for a spot in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.