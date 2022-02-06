Injured Karim Benzema to Miss Real Madrid's Granada Game, Concern Grows Ahead of PSG Clash

Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid’s game at home to Granada on Sunday with a thigh injury, nine days before Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Benzema did not train with the squad at Valdebebas on Saturday and Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in a press conference that “he is ruled out" of this weekend’s match against Granada.

Concern is growing around the striker’s availability for the last-16 first leg against PSG at the Parc des Princes on February 15.

Benzema has been integral to Madrid’s success so far this season and Ancelotti will hope he can return for the league match away at Villarreal on February 12.

The 34-year-old was substituted in the 58th minute of Madrid’s win over Elche last month and missed Thursday’s surprise defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.

Benzema has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances this season.

Real Madrid will also be without the suspended Vinicius Junior against Granada. They are four points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table.

