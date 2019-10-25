Injured Neymar Misses Brazil Friendlies, Real Madrid's Rodrygo on Board as Replacement
Brazil announced its squad ahead of international friendlies against Argentina and South Korea.
Neymar at PSG. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rio de Janeiro: Paris Saint-Germain's injury-hit striker Neymar was left out of the Brazil squad announced Friday for friendlies next month against Argentina and South Korea.
Neymar was ruled out for four weeks in mid-October with a hamstring injury he suffered playing for his country in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria.
A day after that October 13 outing in Singapore PSG reported that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring.
Brazil face Argentina on November 15 and South Korea four days later.
In Neymar's place Brazil coach Tite has called on Real Madrid's 18-year-old Rodrygo for the friendlies in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
The latest in a catalogue of injuries since joining PSG in 2017 halted a prolific period for Neymar, who had scored four goals in five Ligue 1 games.
BRAZIL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Daniel Fuzato (Roma/ITA)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Emerson (Real Betis/ESP), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Éder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Felipe (Atletico Madrid/ESP)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa/ENG), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich/GER), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan/ITA)
Forwards: David Neres (Ajax/NED), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG)
