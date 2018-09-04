GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Injured Raheem Sterling Pulls Out of England Squad for Internationals

Raheem Sterling has pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Spain and Switzerland with a back problem, the Football Association announced on Monday.

AFP

Updated:September 4, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
Injured Raheem Sterling Pulls Out of England Squad for Internationals
The Manchester City forward, who played in six of England's seven matches as they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, has scored twice in the Premier League so far this season.

Manager Gareth Southgate, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, is not expected to call up a replacement for Sterling.

The 23-year-old's withdrawal leaves England with just three forwards -- captain Harry Kane, Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford -- for the Nations League match with Spain on Saturday at Wembley and a friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium three days later.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
