Injured Raheem Sterling Pulls Out of England Squad for Internationals
Raheem Sterling has pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Spain and Switzerland with a back problem, the Football Association announced on Monday.
The Manchester City forward, who played in six of England's seven matches as they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, has scored twice in the Premier League so far this season.
Manager Gareth Southgate, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, is not expected to call up a replacement for Sterling.
The 23-year-old's withdrawal leaves England with just three forwards -- captain Harry Kane, Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford -- for the Nations League match with Spain on Saturday at Wembley and a friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium three days later.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
