English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Injured Romelu Lukaku Doubtful for FA Cup Final for Man United
Manchester United's top scorer Romelu Lukaku limped out of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal at Old Trafford and his manager Jose Mourinho is not sure if he will be fit for the FA Cup final.
Getty Images
Manchester United's top scorer Romelu Lukaku limped out of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal at Old Trafford and his manager Jose Mourinho is not sure if he will be fit for the FA Cup final.
Lukaku, who has netted 27 goals in all competitions this season, was replaced in the 50th minute by Marcus Rashford and United face Lukaku's old club Chelsea in the final at Wembley on May 19.
"I don't know if he is going to be out or if he's not okay," Mourinho told reporters.
"He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go.
"So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play. But there are three more weeks until the final, so let's see. I know it was on his foot but I don't know more yet," Mourinho said.
"I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks time. But I don't know. I never, when I finish a game and a player is injured, immediately go for good or bad news. I wait a bit more," he added.
Longer term, Mourinho said the club was close to agreeing a new contract with Lukaku's compatriot Marouane Fellaini, who headed in the stoppage-time winner against Arsenal.
"I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay, it is nearly there," he said.
"The position is that we are almost there but in football almost is not enough. I want to see the white paper with the United’s crest and Ed Woodward's signature and Marouane Fellaini's signature," he said.
Also Watch
Lukaku, who has netted 27 goals in all competitions this season, was replaced in the 50th minute by Marcus Rashford and United face Lukaku's old club Chelsea in the final at Wembley on May 19.
"I don't know if he is going to be out or if he's not okay," Mourinho told reporters.
"He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go.
"So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play. But there are three more weeks until the final, so let's see. I know it was on his foot but I don't know more yet," Mourinho said.
"I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks time. But I don't know. I never, when I finish a game and a player is injured, immediately go for good or bad news. I wait a bit more," he added.
Longer term, Mourinho said the club was close to agreeing a new contract with Lukaku's compatriot Marouane Fellaini, who headed in the stoppage-time winner against Arsenal.
"I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay, it is nearly there," he said.
"The position is that we are almost there but in football almost is not enough. I want to see the white paper with the United’s crest and Ed Woodward's signature and Marouane Fellaini's signature," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rohit Likely to Bat Higher Up the Order: Suryakumar Yadav
- Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- A Mass Funeral For 114 Sony 'Aibo' Robot Dogs Held in Japan