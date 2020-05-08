Injury Prevention After Premier League Returns a Concern: Michael Carrick

Manchester: When the Premier League returns to action after a prolonged period of no activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, injury prevention of players would be a primary concern, feels Manchester United first-team coach and former club great Michael Carrick.

"It's such a difficult thing to call because it's unprecedented, this situation. You're using your experience and obviously, we're using the experts to judge it," Carrick told MUTV Group Chat on Manchester United's official website.

"Even coming back for pre-season, some of the lads come back and they're flying, whereas some lads you don't see them until September. It can take five or six games to get started – I was probably one of them. Every club is going to be in that situation and it's a balance.

"It's the prevention of injuries as well. You can't expect them to be training on their own at home and then in a short space of time expect them to play in a Premier League game. That's the concern, probably not the fitness levels, it's the injury prevention," said the 38-year old.

Asked if it will take a bit of time to get up to speed for the players, Carrick said: "I don't doubt that they'll be fine when we get back, it's just because it's different – there is an element of unknown.

"It's such a good group; the spirit is fantastic and it's come on loads. I'm looking forward to it and we've got a full squad to pick from. There's competition for places and what is the team going to look like? Who's going to come back looking sharper? There's a lot to take on, but I'm looking forward it and there are certainly exciting times to come."

On players being scared to play football which is a contact sport, Carrick said: "That's the priority. I think you've got to make sure everyone's all right, and everyone's so different.

"Some of the younger boys are still living in digs, some are back living with their parents and some have got families here. Some have got gyms, some haven't. There are all sorts of things that you've got to balance.

"Primarily, we're talking about getting back to fitness and playing games, but also it's about if they're okay (psychologically). Like all of us, you want to make sure your friends and families are okay. They're, obviously, part of our family and we want to make sure that, as humans, they're alright and then the sport and the lifestyle can come after that."