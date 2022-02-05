INT vs ACM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and AC Milan: As club football returns to action, a heavyweight clash is scheduled for Saturday in Italy as Inter Milan host AC Milan in the ‘Milan Derby’ at the San Siro stadium, from 22:30 PM IST onwards. Defending Serie A champions Inter Milan head into the fixture with a positive mindset, top of the points table and four points clear of neighbours AC Milan. A win for Nerazzurri could take them six points clear of AC Milan, however, the Black and Red are capable of ruining matters for the opposition. While Inter are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four and drawing one, AC Milan have won three, drawn one and lost one in the same number of matches. The Derby Della Madonnina is never short of action, drama and emotions and fans here can check the INT vs ACM Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

INT vs ACM Telecast

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

INT vs ACM Live Streaming

The match between INT vs ACM is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

INT vs ACM Match Details

The match between INT vs ACM will be played on Saturday, February 5, San Siro. The game will start at 22:30 PM (IST).

INT vs ACM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Stefan de Vrij

Vice-Captain: Sandro Tonali

INT vs ACM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Sandro Tonali

Strikers: Brahim Diaz, Eden Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan vs AC Milan probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko

AC Milan FC Predicted Starting line-up: Maignan (GK), Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romangnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

