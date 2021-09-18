INT vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Bologna: Putting their UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid behind them, defending champions Inter Milan return to domestic duty on Saturday, as they welcome Bologna at San Siro in Milan. The Inter Milan vs Bologna game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 pm IST.

Both sides are among the six unbeaten teams in Serie A and they would want to keep their undefeated start to the 2021-22 campaign going. Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 0-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Adding to their frustration after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sampdoria last weekend in the Serie A.

On the other hand, Bologna defeated Hellas Verona 1-0 in the league on Tuesday. A second-half goal from Mattias Svanberg ensured three points for Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna.

Serie A 2021-22, INT vs BOG Live Streaming and Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Bologna will be broadcasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

INT vs BOG Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 18, at the San Siro, in Milan, Italy.The game is slated to commence at 9:30 pm IST.

INT vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Mattias Svanberg

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Gary Medel, Lorenzo De Silvestri

Midfielders: Mattias Svanberg, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Roberto Soriano

Strikers: Marko Arnautovic, Edin Dzeko

Inter Milan vs Bologna probable XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Lorenzo De Silvestri, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi, Aaron Hickey; Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Marko Arnautovic

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here