INT vs FIO Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan will lock horns with Fiorentian in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Thursday. The match will be played at Giuseppe Meazza, homeground of Inter Milan. The INT vs FIO Serie A fixture is scheduled for 1.15am IST on July 23.

Inter Milan are currently 3rd in the league with 72 points in their kitty. In their previous fixture, they scored a 2-2 draw to Roma. Fiorentina, on the other end, are stuck at the 12th spot with just 42 points in their scorecard. They won their last game against Lecce by 3-1.

Serie A 2019-10 Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, INT vs FIO Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Romelu Lukaku might replace Lautaro Martinez for tonight's match, while Christian Eriksen could take the place of Nicolo Barella. On Fiorentina XI, Cutrone might feature tonight as a replacement of Christian Kouame.

INT vs FIO Serie A Dream11 Team, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Captain: Lukalu

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Vice-Captain: Brozovic

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Goalkeeper: Terraciano

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Defenders: Skriniar, De Vrij, Milenkovic, Pezella

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Midfielders: Brozovic, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Gagliadini

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Strikers: Ribery, Lukalu

Serie A INT vs FIO, Inter Milan probable lineup vs Fiorentina: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Brozovic, Gagliadini, Young; Eriksen; Sanchez, Lukaku

Serie A INT vs FIO, Fiorentina probable Playing XI vs Inter Milan: Terraciano; Milenkovic, Pezella, Caceres; Chiesa, Ghezzal, Pulgar, Castrovilli; Lirola; Ribery, Cutrone