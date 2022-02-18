INT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan City and Liverpool: Inter Milan will play against Liverpool in a round 16 match of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday from 1:30 am IST onwards at the San Siro.

Inter Milan were recently dethroned from the top of the Serie A table after drawing to Napoli. Liverpool are second on the Premier League table but way behind leaders Manchester City at this point in time.

The clash is all the more exciting because the two sides will meet for the first time in the UEFA Champions League history. Liverpool has not lost their last nine matches and head into the clash with sheer confidence. A stunning fixture set and fans here can check the INT vs LIV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

INT vs LIV Telecast

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

INT vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between INT vs LIV is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

INT vs LIV Match Details

The match between INT vs LIV will be played on Thursday, February 17, at San Siro. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

INT vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamad Salah

Vice-Captain: Virgil van Dijk

INT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Allison Becker

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Marcelo Brozovic

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho, Mohamad Salah

Inter Milan City vs Liverpool probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting line-up: Allison Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho, Mohamad Salah

