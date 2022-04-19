Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs INT vs MIL Match, April 20, Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, 00:30 IST

The electrifying Milan derby is scheduled to take place on April 20. Inter Milan and AC Milan are slated to face each other in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final match. In the first leg, the match between the two Milan-based teams resulted in a goalless draw.

In the Serie A, both the Milan teams are enjoying a superb run. AC Milan are currently the table-toppers with 71 points and Inter on the other hand are in the second position (69 points).

Meanwhile, after claiming a 0-1 victory in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus will host Fiorentina on April 21.

Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and AC Milan, here is everything you need to know:

INT vs MIL Telecast

Unfortunately, the match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will not be televised in India.

INT vs MIL Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will not be available to be streamed live.

INT vs MIL Match Details

The INT vs MIL match will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan on April 20 at 12:30 am IST.

INT vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Theo Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Denzel Dumfries

Suggested Playing XI for INT vs MIL Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Denzel Dumfries, Milan Skriniar

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nico Barella, Alexis Saelemaekers

Forward: Edin Dzeko, Ante Rebic, Joaquin Correa

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Possible Staring XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries, Edin Dzeko, Joaquin Correa

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Fode Ballo, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

