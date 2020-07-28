INT vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Inter Milan vs Napoli Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan will look to firm their position in the league standings when they host Napoli on Wednesday, July 29. Right now, Inter are just one point clear of Atalanta, who are sitting on the third slot with 75 points next to their name. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli will be hosted at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. In the last week, Inter continued their winning run with a 3-0 scoreline over Genoa whereas Napoli defeated Sassuolo 2-0. Napoli are 7th with 59 points in the league table. A win will see them move to the sixth slot that is currently led by AC Milan. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20, Inter Milan vs Napoli, INT vs NAP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Inter midfielders Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi continue to stay on the injury bench Napoli, however, have no new injuries ahead of the game night.

INT vs NAP Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 Team, Inter Milan vs Atalanta

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli Captain: Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli Vice-Captain: Sanchez

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli Goalkeeper: Handanovic

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli Defenders: Godin, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo, Young

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli Midfielders: Zielinski, Candreva, Eriksen

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli Strikers: Sanchez, Lukaku, Milik

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Lineup against Napoli: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Young, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva; Eriksen; Lukaku, Sanchez

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli Possible Lineup against Inter Milan: Ospina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas, Di Lorenzo; Zielinski, Lobotka, Ruiz; Insigne, Milik, Callejon