INT vs RMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Real Madrid:The much-anticipated Champions League returns to action and a few mouth-watering clashes have been set up for the opening round. Inter Milan will host Real Madrid at the San Siro Stadium on September 16 from 12:30 AM IST onwards. The Los Blancos aim to get back on track with Carlo Ancelotti taking helm as the new manager. With Simeone Inzaghi taking charge of Inter, the 2020 Serie A champions will hope to leave a mark in the UEFA Champions League this season. Big names and big reputation, the clash promises to be an exciting one and fans here can check the INT vs RMA Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

INT vs RMA Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between INT vs RMA is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

INT vs RMA Match Details

The match between INT vs RMA will be played on Thursday, September 16, at the San Siro Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

INT vs RMA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

INT vs RMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Daniel Carvajal, Stefan de Vrij, Miguel Gutierrez, Matteo Darmian

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Ivan Peresic

Strikers: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Miguel Gutierrez, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

