INT vs RMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Real Madrid: The opening round of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season could not get any bigger with playoffs like FC Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich, Liverpool vs AC Milan, and Inter Milan facing Real Madrid. The stakes could not be any higher in the opening rounds as three points are vital in order to stay at the top of the group table. Real Madrid aim to get back on track with Carlo Ancelotti taking helm as the new manager. Inter Milan, on the other hand, saw Antonio Conte step down as manager and star striker Romelu Lukaku leave for Chelsea. Simeone Inzaghi taking charge of Inter, the 2020 Serie A champions will hope to leave a mark in the UEFA Champions League. It’s an action packed clash as Inter Milan host Real Madrid at the San Siro stadium and fans can check the INT vs RMA Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

INT vs RMA Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between INT vs RMA is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

INT vs RMA Match Details

The match between INT vs RMA will be played on Thursday, September 16, at the San Siro Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

INT vs RMA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

INT vs RMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Daniel Carvajal, Stefan de Vrij, Miguel Gutierrez, Matteo Darmian

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Ivan Peresic

Strikers: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Miguel Gutierrez, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

