INT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Coppa Italia match Between Inter Milan FC and Roma: Inter Milan face FC Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on February 9, from 1:30 AM IST onwards and what a clash has been fixed. Stefano Pioli’s side enterthe clash with a loss against rivals AC Milan in Serie A action on Saturday, whereas Jose Mourinho’s Roma drew a goalless draw to Genoa, which sees the Giallorossi sit seventh on the league table.

Inter, for now, are at the top of the table as the defeat to AC Milan sees the side sit one point above Napoli and AC. For Roma, it is an opportunity for Mourinho to bring a piece of silverware as the race for the league title is nearly over. However, all eyes are on the Coppa Italia and the clash promises to be a thriller one. Fans here can check the INT vs ROM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Coppa Italia Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

INT vs ROM Telecast

The Coppa Italia matches will not be telecasted in India.

INT vs ROM Live Streaming

The Inter Milan vs FC Roma Coppa Italia Quarter-final match has no live streaming platform for India, however, fans can be updated on the club’s respective social media channels.

INT vs ROM Match Details

The match Between INT vs ROM will be played on Sunday, February 6, at San Siro. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

INT vs ROM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Eden Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

INT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Roger Ibanez, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko, Tammy Abraham

Inter Milan FC vs Roma probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko

Roma Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio (GK), Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bryan Cristante, Sergio Oliveira, Rick Karsdorp, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham, Stephan El Shaarawy

