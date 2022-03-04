INT vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Salernitana:

The reigning champions Inter Milan will be up against a struggling Salernitana side as Serie A returns with another set of matches this weekend. The aforementioned game will be held in Milan’s San Siro Stadium and it is slated to kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

Salernitana have not been able to handle the rigours of Italy’s top-tier league so far as they are currently sitting at bottom of the Serie A standings. They will come into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 stalemate against Bologna in the week gone by. Salernitana will have to up their ante if they wish to collect a point against Inter.

Inter, meanwhile, are occupying the third position. They have collected 55 points from 26 games and a victory here will take them to the top of the Serie A standings. In their most recent fixture, they were held for a goalless draw by city rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Ahead of today’s Inter Milan and Salernitana’ Serie A encounter, here is everything you need to know:

INT vs SAL Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Salernitana will be televised on MTV in India.

INT vs SAL Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and Salernitana is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

INT vs SAL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, March 5 at San Siro Stadium. The game between Inter Milan and Salernitana will start at 01:15 am (IST).

INT vs SAL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Martinez

Vice-Captain- Dzeko

INT vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Handanovic

Defenders: Skriniar, De Vrij, Mazzocchi, Dragusin

Mid-Fielders: Calhanoglu, Perisic, L Coulibaly

Forward: Dzeko, Martinez, Duric

Inter Milan vs Salernitana probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Salernitana Predicted Starting XI: Sepe; Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri; L Coulibaly, Ederson; Kastanos, Perotti, Verdi; Duric

