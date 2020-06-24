INT vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Antonio Conte-led Inter Milan (INT) will be eyeing for their successive win they face Sassuolo (SAS) on June 24, Wednesday, in Serie A 2019-20 fixture. Inter, who defeated Sassuolo 2-1 in their first post-coronavirus lockdown game, will also try to seal their chances of grabbing a berth in the Champions League next season. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Sassuolo will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza. Meanwhile, Sassuolo, who are yet to see win coming their way since they have resumed play, will look to produce a clinical performance tonight. In the last match, June 21, Sassuolo were thrashed by Atalanta 4-1. The 12th placed side have secured 32 points from 26 matches so far in the league. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Sassuolo is scheduled for 11pm IST. In India, all the matches will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD. For live streaming, football frenzy people are advised to visit Sony Liv.

Inter Milan are enjoying the third rank in the Serie A 2019-20 league table, trailing behind Juventus and Lazio. The team, with 19 victories, have 57 points in the last 26 matches. The team won their last outing against Sampdoria on Monday by 2-1.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo are ranked 12th on the Serie A points table, with 32 points in 26 outings. They lost their last fixture to Atlanta by 1-4 back on Sunday.

Serie A 2019-10 Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, INT vs SAS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Conte will have to do without midfielders Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi injury concerns. However, Inter’s key defender Diego Godin expected to feature from the opening whistle.

As for Sassuolo, Jeremy Toljan, Filippo Romagna and Marlon Santos have been sidelined.

INT vs SAS Serie A Dream11 Team, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs SAS Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs SAS Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Vice-Captain: de Vrij

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs SAS Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Goalkeeper: Andrea Consigli

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs SAS Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Defenders: Milan Skriniar, de Vrij, Young

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs SAS Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Midfielders: Godin, Jeremie Boga, Candreva, Locatelli

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs SAS Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Domenico Berardi, Martinez

Serie A INT vs SAS, Inter Milan probable lineup vs Sassuolo: Handanovic, Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar, Candreva, Gagliardini, Barella, Young, Eriksen, Lukaku, Martinez

Serie A INT vs SAS, Sassuolo probable Playing XI vs Inter Milan: Consigli, Muldur, Ferrari, Chiriches, Kyriakopoulos, Obiang, Locatelli, Berardi, Djuricic, Boga, Caputo