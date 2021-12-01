INT vs SPZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Serie A match, December 1 11:00 pm IST

INT vs SPZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Spezia: Inter Milan will kick off their December schedule with a home match against a struggling Spezia on Wednesday at the San Siro Stadium. The Nerazzurri have had a very good run in their recent games as they closed on the Serie A summit. They will head into this fixture with the aim to record their 10th win of the season in their domestic league. As of now, they are placed at the third spot with 31 points, just a point behind city rivals AC Milan and four behind league leader Napoli.

The visiting side, meanwhile, are languishing at the 17th point, one point above the drop zone and will be desperate to collect a point in this game. Spezia will come into this game on the back of a 0-1 loss at the hands of Bologna the previous weekend.

Ahead of today’s Inter Milan and Spezia’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

INT vs SPZ Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Spezia will be televised on MTV in India.

INT vs SPZ Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and Spezia is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

INT vs SPZ Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, December 1 at the San Siro Stadium, Milan. The game between Inter Milan and Spezia will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

INT vs SPZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Lautaro Martinez

Vice-Captain- Hakan Calhanoglu

INT vs SPZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Federico Dimarco, Milan Skriniar, Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic

Mid-Fielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Viktor Kovalenko, Giulio Maggiore

Forward: Lautaro Martinez, Daniele Verde

Inter Milan vs Spezia probable XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Spezia Possible Starting Line-up: Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Petko Hristov; Emmanuel Gyasi, Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala, Giulio Maggiore, Simone Bastoni; Daniele Verde; M’Bala Nzola

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.