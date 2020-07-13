INT vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Inter Milan vs Torino Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan aim for a slot in top three when they take on 16th placed Torino in the upcoming Serie A game on Tuesday, July 14. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino will be hosted at the San Siro Stadium. Inter, who were winless in their last two outings, are placed 4th with 65 points. In their last match, Inter drew 2-2 with Verona. On the other side, Torino finally put an end to their winless run with a 3-1 win over Brescia. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino will kick off at 1:30 am.

Serie A 2019-20,Inter Milan vs Atalanta, INT vs TOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Alexis Sanchez might see his return to the playing XI. Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi are unavailable. Simone Zaza will be seen on Torino’s suspension bench.

INT vs TOR Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 Team,Inter Milan vs Atalanta

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino Captain: Martinez

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino Vice-Captain: Sanchez

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino Goalkeeper: Handanovic

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino Defenders: Izzo, Skriniar, Nkoulo, Young

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino Midfielders: Candreva, Meite, Eriksen, Sanchez

Serie A 2019-20 INT vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino Strikers: Belotti, Martinez

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Torino: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliadini, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Sanchez, Martinez

Serie A 2019-20 Torino possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Aina, Meite, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti, Berenguer