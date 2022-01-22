INT vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Venezia: Serie A leader Inter Milan will look to further extend their lead at the top of the table when they will play host to lowly Venezia on Saturday in the Italian league at the San Siro stadium.

Inter recorded a thrilling 3-2 victory against Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli in their last game to progress to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.In their last league game, they were held for a goalless draw by Atlanta, which also ended their eight-match winning streak in Italy’s top tier.

Venezia, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Empoli in Serie A on Sunday and will look to steal a point against Inter by holding them for stalemate.They are currently sitting at 17th place on the Serie A table with 18 points from 21 games.

Ahead of today’s Inter Milan and VeneziaSerie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

INT vs VEN Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Venezia will be televised on MTV in India.

INT vs VEN Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and Venezia is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

INT vs VEN Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, January 22 at San Siro Stadium. The game between Inter Milan and Venezia will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

INT vs VEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lautaro Martinez

Vice-Captain: Hakan Calhanoglu

INT vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara

Mid-Fielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Joaquin Correa

Forward: Lautaro Martinez, Thomas Henry, Gianluca Busio

Inter Milan vs Venezia probable starting XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Venezia Possible Starting Line-up: Luca Lezzerini, Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Cristian Molinaro, Domen Crnigoj, Tanner Tessmann, Michael Cuisance, Mattia Aramu, Gianluca Busio, Thomas Henry

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.