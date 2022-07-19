Inter Miami vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch The Pre-season Friendly Coverage on TV And Online in India

Barcelona will clash against MLS outfit Inter Miami for a pre-season-friendly match on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 5:30 am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

The Spanish giants drew 1-1 against Olot in their pre-season friendly opener on July 13. The Catalan club has brought in new players like FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The team has a lot of extremely talented youngsters like Pablo Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, and their new number 10 Ansu Fati.

Inter Miami registered a 3-2 win over Charlotte FC in the MLS on Saturday night. Robert Taylor, Gonzalo Higuain, and Emerson Rodriguez found the net for Miami. They will be hoping to put up a good show against the Catalan club on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Pre-season Friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date will the pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will take place on July 20, Wednesday.

Where will the pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, USA.

What time will the pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona?

The pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will be telecast Live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the pre-season friendly between Inter Miami and Barcelona?

The pre-season friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up:

Inter Miami possible starting line-up: Drake Callender (GK) Deandre Yedlin, Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Sailor, Christopher Mcvey, Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Taylor, Pozuelo, Indiana Vassilev, Leonardo Campana

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pablo Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri Gonzalez, Fernando Torres, Pierre Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele

