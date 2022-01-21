Inter Milan and Napoli Matches at Risk After Opponents Record New Covid Cases

Inter Milan and Napoli’s weekend Serie A fixtures are at risk after their opponents Venezia and Salernitana both recorded new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Promoted Venezia are scheduled to travel to Inter on Saturday but announced 11 news positive tests among playing and coaching staff on Thursday to take their total to 15. However the club has not revealed how many of those were players, the crucial figure in determining whether a match goes ahead.

A new protocol for the Italian top flight says that fixtures will be postponed if more than 35 percent of a team’s 25-man playing squad tests positive. That means nine players.

Each team’s 25-man squad must be sent to Serie A by midday local time Friday (1100 GMT), with a definitive list following the closing of the transfer window to be presented by February 4.

Media in Italy reported that Venezia had eight players positive for the virus.

Salernitana meanwhile announced a ninth player positive on Thursday, meaning that should the number of cases not drop Sunday’s derby at Napoli will be postponed.

It would be the third match not to be played by Salernitana so far this season in Serie A, which has already seen five fixtures not go ahead due to virus cases.

On Tuesday Salernitana were handed a 3-0 defeat and docked a point for not showing up to their match at Udinese just before Christmas.

A ruling is yet to be handed down for their no-show against Venezia earlier this month, when as with the Udinese match they were blocked from playing by local health authorities.

Inter are two points ahead of local rivals AC Milan at the top of Serie A and four in front of third-placed Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have a game in hand after Bologna were blocked from fulfilling their fixture with the champions by local health authorities in the first round of fixtures of 2022.

Venezia are 17th in the league, two points above the relegation zone, while Salernitana are bottom with just 10 points from 21 matches.

